Today's Talker: Favorite Halloween candies by state

Halloween is right around the corner and ahead of that sweet, sugar-obsessed holiday, CandyStore.com is out with an interactive map of all 50 states' favorite Halloween candies.

For example, in Texas, the favorites were Starbursts, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and Sour Patch Kids. Californians favored Reese's cups, M&M's, and Skittles. But here in our great state of Wisconsin, our favorite candy is Butterfingers.

Nationwide, the most popular Halloween candy was Reese's Cups, followed by Skittles in second place and M&M's taking third.

Starbursts and Hot Tamales rounded out the top five, followed by Sour Patch Kids, Hershey's Kisses, Snickers, Tootsie Pops, and Candy Corn.

