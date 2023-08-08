Today's Talker: Fall-themed drinks, a black bear gets a bath

In Today's Talker, we are taking a look at some of this year's fall-themed drinks. Plus, we checked out an adorable video of a bear taking a bubble bath!

7-Eleven releases fall-themed drinks:

We're still in summer but that isn't stopping people like Brendan from getting excited for the fall and pumpkin spice everything.

7-Eleven is already offering a treat traditionally saved for fall. The company announced it was releasing its full line-up of pumpkin spice beverages more than a month and a half before the official start of fall.

But 7-Eleven isn't the only company already in a fall frenzy. Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme have already released their pumpkin spice-flavored items.

As for the king of pumpkin spice, Starbucks is rumored to be releasing its PSL lineup by the end of the month!

The menu items have already leaked online. They include the pumpkin cream cheese muffin, owl cake pop, apple crisp oat milk macchiato, and, of course, the pumpkin spice latte.

Black Bear at Knoxville zoo gets a bubble bath:

A black bear at the zoo in Knoxville, Tennessee gets a refreshing treat on a hot summer day!

10-year-old Finn just loves his bubble bath experience.

It's a great way for the adorable 450-pounder to beat the heat while also entertaining the crowd lined up to see him take a dip.

He's seen enjoying splashing around and diving head-first into the bubbles!

Who knew bears liked bubble baths!

