Today's Talker: Earth, Wind & Fire suddenly cancels sold-out Madison Square Garden show

The adoptive family of former NFL star Michael Oher is speaking out after he called his adoption by a Memphis family a lie.

Oher's life story was the subject of the movie "The Blind Side."

He has filed a lawsuit claiming that Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy never legally adopted him.

Instead, he says they had him sign papers in 2004 that made them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents, which gave them legal control over his contracts.

He says he didn't realize the discrepancy until February of this year.

The lawsuit claims the Tuohys made millions of dollars in royalties off "The Blind Side" movie, but he says he received nothing.

The lawsuit is asking a Tennessee court to end the Tuohy's conservatorship, prohibit them from using his name and likeness, and pay him a fair share of the profits.

Sean Tuohy responded to the claims yesterday, telling the Daily Memphian that the family didn't make any money off of the movie.

Oher's adopted brother Sean Tuohy Jr. told Barstool Sports that he went back through family texts and found messages from Oher in 2020 and 2021 that said "If you guys give me this much, then I won't go public with thing."

Richie, along with the band "Earth, Wind & Fire", canceled their sold-out show at Madison Square Garden over the weekend.

But the singer didn't let fans know until he tweeted it out, an hour after the concert was supposed to begin.

Richie says he was unable to fly into New York because of poor weather conditions.

That left more than 20,000 fans frustrated.

The concert was rescheduled for last night.

