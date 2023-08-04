Today's Talker: Dwayne Johnson surprises an MMA fighter, a pizza lovers' dream job

MILWAUKEE — In Today's Talker, we are talking about a good deed from a celebrity and the job of a lifetime.

Dwayne Johnson surprises mixed martial arts fighter:

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has the ultimate surprise for a mixed martial arts fighter.

The Rock was inspired by Themba Gorimbo's story of his bank account dropping to $7.

Themba is originally from Zimbabwe and had been sleeping on a couch at the MMA gym he trains out of in Miami.

He recently sent money he made from his fight in the UFC back to his village so they can build a well.

The Rock learned about this and surprised Themba at the gym.

He took him to the house and handed him the keys.

The reason why Themba's story hits home for the Rock is because before he made it big in professional wrestling, the Rock was in Miami with just $7 to his name and uncertain about his future.

He even named his production company "Seven Bucks Production."

Pizza delivery app 'Slice' creates job of a lifetime:

They say the perfect job doesn't exist...Well, it might now.

The pizza delivery app "Slice" is looking for a pizza influencer.

And get this, they're willing to pay up to $110,000.

According to the job description, the candidate will help develop and test video content hypotheses to determine which formats are most engaging.

The influencer has to post a minimum of 3 videos a day each week on TikTok and Instagram.

It's a full-time salaried position.

The job comes with medical, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k), a monthly wellness stipend, and a weekly pizza stipend.

