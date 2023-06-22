Today's Talker: Double Chairs on The Voice in 2024

The Voice is doing things a little differently for season 24 next year. The Voice's social media account announced that there will be "Double Chairs" in 2024.

The caption reads, "Incoming: 2024 coaches, double chair, epic lineup.. Stay tuned." Fans commented on who they'd like to see paired up together, like Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson, and Reba McEntire and Clarkson. Some even suggested sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey.

Meanwhile, there is a new Guinness world record established in Pennsylvania and some might call it the tastiest record of them all...

Godshall's Quality Meats in Lebanon now holds the official world record for the longest piece of turkey bacon! The slice had to be at least 16 feet six inches to land the record.

Theirs came in at 17 feet and 3-quarters of an inch. The piece took over six hours to cook in a smokehouse oven that is 25-feet long and ten-feet wide. In order to be 100-percent official... It needs to be eaten! So.. They hosted a BLT luncheon... and will donate the rest to Lebanon County Christian Ministries.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip