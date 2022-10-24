Today's Talker: Do you like Chick-fil-A as much as Generation Z?

Today's Talker is all about Chick-fil-A being a fan favorite and the Powerball jackpot's new winning amount.

Teenagers across the U.S. love their Chick-fil-A. A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z's top restaurant, with 15 percent of respondents listing it as their favorite choice. Starbucks came in second at 12 percent of teens, followed by Chipotle's 7 percent and McDonald's 6 percent.

Meanwhile - Powerball's jackpot is now up to $610 million.

It's the eighth-largest jackpot in Powerball's 30-year history.

The Powerball jackpot crossed the $600-million mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night.

The $610-million prize has a cash value of about $292 million.

The next drawing is set for Monday.

