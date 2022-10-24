Watch Now
Today's Talker: Do you like Chick-fil-A as much as Generation Z?

Teenagers across the U.S. love their Chick-fil-A, survey shows.
Today's Talker is all about Chick-fil-A being a fan favorite and the Powerball jackpot's new winning amount. Teenagers across the U.S. love their Chick-fil-A. A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z's top restaurant, with 15 percent of respondents listing it as their favorite choice. Starbucks came in second at 12 percent of teens, followed by Chipotle's seven percent and McDonald's 6 percent.
Meanwhile - Powerball's jackpot is now up to $610 million.

It's the eighth-largest jackpot in Powerball's 30-year history.

The Powerball jackpot crossed the $600-million mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night.

The $610-million prize has a cash value of about $292 million.

The next drawing is set for Monday.

