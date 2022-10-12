Today's Talker: Davante Adams pushes photographer following Monday night game

MILWAUKEE — Today's Talker is all about former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. You might have seen a viral video of him on social media and this one's not part of his highlight reel.

Adams was walking off the field in Kansas City Monday night after his Las Vegas Raiders lost.

You can see him shove a photographer to the ground, then continue walking past him. TMZ reported the photographer was hurt and had to go to the hospital. The man filed a police report against Adams.

Adams is facing discipline from the league, potentially even a suspension according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Kansas City Police say the incident will be investigated by its assault unit detectives and the investigation is not expected to last more than 1-2 days.

Adams then took to Twitter to issue an apology to, "The guy I pushed over after the game." He said he was very frustrated at the way the game ended and that the way he acted was not him.

