Today's Talker: Damar Hamlin attends first Bills game since cardiac arrest

BUFFALO, NY — Despite the Buffalo Bills losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round Sunday, Bill's player Damar Hamlin was back in the stadium for the first time since he collapsed during another Bengals match-up nearly three weeks ago.

Recovering from cardiac arrest, the Bills safety has cheered for his teammates starting from his hospital bed, then from home. But Sunday, for the first time since Hamlin got out of the hospital, he was with his teammates and fans in the stadium. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said having him there was good for the guys.

