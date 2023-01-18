Today's Talker: Chrisley Knows Best stars report to prison

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker and today, it's celebrity edition!

Here's a surprise! Anika Noni Rose, who's best known for the voice of the first Black Disney princess Tiana, and actor Jason Dirden are married. The couple kept their relationship private for years.

Neither had publicly announced that they were dating, engaged, or even married until now. The two tied the knot back in October after getting engaged in December of 2021.

More news... reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to two separate federal prisons on Tuesday.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were found guilty of evading taxes and conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than 30 million dollars in fraudulent loans.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and will be serving his time at a minimum security facility in Florida.

While Julie was sentenced to seven years and will be serving her time at a Kentucky prison. The two have maintained their innocence and their lawyers have said the couple plans to appeal the verdict in their case.

