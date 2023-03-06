Today's Talker: Chris Rock opens up about the 'Will Smith slap'

Comedian Chris Rock is finally opening up about Will Smith's infamous slap.

Rock has mostly kept silent about when Smith walked on stage at the Oscars last year and slapped him in the face for telling a joke about his wife.

In a live Netflix show Saturday, Rock joked "anybody who says 'words hurt' has never been punched in the face."

Rock also suggested the slap was more about Smith's relationship with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith did apologize after the incident. Rock's Netflix show also made a little history. It was the platform's first live global streaming event.

