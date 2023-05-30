Today's Talker: Chippewa Falls man inducted into White Castle Hall of Fame

A Kentucky man ran out of gas, stopped to fuel-up and left winning a million dollars. Michael Schlemmer said, earlier this month, he ran out of gas and 'coasted' into the gas station. He said he had 40 bucks on him, so he bought $20 in gas and a single $20 lottery ticket. Turned out the ticket was a winner!

The food mart will get more than $8,000 from the Kentucky Lottery for selling him a winning ticket.

Schlemmer got the lump sum of $862,000 rather than getting $50,000 a year over two decades. He says, after taxes, he received a check for more than $600,000.

Meanwhile, a man from Chippewa Falls has been inducted into the White Castle Hall of Fame. 44-year-old Levi Hunt is embracing his love for the fast food chain. He says he owns everything from a snow globe, to pillows to blankets.

And every king needs a queen, so when Hunt found his queen he made sure she shared his love for White Castle and sealed the deal with White Castle-themed engagement photos.

Over the years, Hunt proved his love of White Castle by sharing pictures on social media and by getting a tattoo.

White Castle responded by sending him merch.

