Today's Talker: Chick-Fil-A at the Met Gala, Aaron Rodgers in NY, man's close encounter with wild animal

MILWAUKEE — Time for Today's Talker. We are still talking about the Met Gala, but not in regard to fashion. Plus, a startling interaction between a man and an animal out in West Virginia.

Met Gala meals:

A major celebrity is going viral because of what they brought with them to the Met Gala and it had nothing to do with fashion.

Entertainer Teyana Taylor brought in her own meal for the fashion event. Apparently, she didn't like what was on the menu and brought in some Chick-Fil-A.

And she got called out for it by rapper Pusha-T.

Man vs Bear

An elementary school principal in West Virginia experienced a shock of a lifetime.

His close encounter with a wild animal was caught on camera.

Jimmy Marsh was unlocking the dumpster when he suddenly realized he was not alone.

As he opens it up, a bear pops out right in front of his face.

Security video captured the encounter which was clearly startling for both involved.

Marsh says the incident made getting back into his daily routine impossible.

Aaron Rodgers experiences NY

A former Packers quarterback is continuing to gush over his new city.

Aaron Rodgers was a surprise guest on the Pat McAfee show Tuesday.

He talked about his time with the Jets and in New York so far saying it's like the first day of school every single day.

McAfee even told Rodgers that he's been looking younger lately.

Rodgers has been seen all over New York over the past week, attending Knicks and Rangers playoff games.

During his time on the McAfee show, Rodgers said, "I'm just pinching myself a lot of days. I can't believe it's real sometimes. It's been a dream for sure just to be here."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip