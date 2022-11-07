Today's Talker: Cher's new man, Alexander Edwards

It's now time for Today's Talker which is all about the goddess of pop and music icon, Cher! After sparking romance rumors with Alexander Edwards, Cher is addressing the unexpected relationship on social media.

Cher tweeted this picture out yesterday. It's captioned "Alexander" and included a red heart emoji. The Grammy winner also dropped some cryptic answers while participating in a question-and-answer session on the social media platform.

When asked if the man in the photo was her "New man," Cher slyly replied with a smiley face with hearts emoji. Another fan wrote that he "Better be treating you like the queen you are," Cher seemingly confirmed that was the case, writing, "Like a" with a crown emoji. Some fans expressed criticism over the pair's age difference. Cher is 78 and Edwards is 36. "I'm not defending us," she tweeted on Nov. 6. "Haters are gonna hate… doesn't matter that & not bothering anyone."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip