Today's Talker: Cher, ancient coins, Pedro Pascal rumored to star in Gladiator

Cher and Alexander Edwards:

Entertainer Cher is once again living life after love.

The 76-year-old "Believe" singer is single again after calling it quits with 36-year-old boyfriend Alexander "A-E" Edwards.

Sources close to the two say they separated weeks ago and the split was amicable.

The couple first began dating back in November and had been rumored to be engaged.

In March, Cher revealed that the two were working on music together for an upcoming album.

Edwards, a music producer, previously dated Amber Rose for 3 years.

The two had a child together before breaking up in August 2021.

Pedro Pascal rumored to star in Gladiator sequel:

Actor Pedro Pascal could be going from intergalactic bounty hunter to ancient Roman times.

Pascal is in talks to join director Ridley Scott's upcoming "Gladiator" sequel.

He would be joining so elite company in the film.

Academy Award winner Denzel Washington has already signed on to the project.

The movie follows the 2000's blockbuster hit starring Russell Crowe as a Roman soldier forced into slavery.

Details on who Pascal would be playing are being kept under wraps.

Pascal has recently starred in "The Mandalorian" and "The Last of Us."

Paramount has set a release date of November 22, 2024, for the "Gladiator" sequel.

Ancient coins discovered in Italy:

Speaking of Roman times, a buried treasure discovered in Italy is one of the few hoards of ancient coins ever found intact.

Archaeologists spotted the glimmering coins in the Tuscan forest northeast of Livorno in November 2021.

They unearthed 175 coins that had been buried in a terra-cotta pot.

Researchers determined they were silver Roman denarii coins.

The coins were dated from around 157 b.c. up to about 82 b.c.

According to the archeological group, all but two were intact and in good condition and those two can be restored.

Researchers say it's impossible to know the story behind the treasure for sure but they think it most likely belonged to a former soldier from one of Rome's wars.

He was likely saving up to build a farm but the soldier likely died before he was able to unearth the coins.

The coins are set to be displayed at the Museum of Natural History of the Mediterranean in Livorno.

The exhibition is scheduled for May 5th to July 2nd.

