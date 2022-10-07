Watch Now
NewsToday's Talker

Actions

Today's Talker: Cheeseheads take on London

A man has been spotted in England wearing a cheesehead and Twitter can't get enough!
Today's Talker is all about the green and gold! Some Packers fans have already been spotted in London.
Posted at 6:26 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 07:30:23-04

LONDON — Today's Talker is all about the green and gold!

It's no secret that Packers fans are pumped for this Sunday's game against the New York Giants in London. Earlier this week, we spoke to a couple from Brookfield that will be flying out for the game.

Some Packers fans have already been spotted in London. If you're wondering how, take a look at this!

This picture of a person wearing a cheese-head is circling around on Twitter right now.

The tweet reads, "I'm not sure what's going on in London, but this man is walking around so casually as if there is not a giant block of cheese hat on his head."

So far it's been retweeted more than 400 times and has more than 3,000 likes. What can we say, Packers nation always steps out in their very best.

Would you walk around London with a cheesehead on?

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

packers in london 480X360.png

Green Bay Packers

Watch the Packers play in London live on TMJ4 this Sunday