Today's Talker: Cheeseheads take on London

LONDON — Today's Talker is all about the green and gold!

It's no secret that Packers fans are pumped for this Sunday's game against the New York Giants in London. Earlier this week, we spoke to a couple from Brookfield that will be flying out for the game.

Some Packers fans have already been spotted in London. If you're wondering how, take a look at this!

I’m not sure what’s going on in London, but this man is walking around so casually as if there is not a giant block of cheese hat on his head. pic.twitter.com/D0k8dK9jiW — Bailey (@borderlinefemme) October 6, 2022

This picture of a person wearing a cheese-head is circling around on Twitter right now.

The tweet reads, "I'm not sure what's going on in London, but this man is walking around so casually as if there is not a giant block of cheese hat on his head."

So far it's been retweeted more than 400 times and has more than 3,000 likes. What can we say, Packers nation always steps out in their very best.

Would you walk around London with a cheesehead on?

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip