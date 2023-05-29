Today's Talker: Celine Dion cancels world tour due to health issues

A Southwest Airlines pilot found himself locked out of a flight deck recently. With no other option to get inside, he crawled through an airplane window. The airline says a customer inadvertently locked the flight deck door while using the restroom.

A passenger on the San Diego to Sacramento flight snapped pictures of the ordeal.

The passenger says he was impressed with the pilot's dedication -- and that the flight only left eight minutes late.

Celine Dion's world tour will not "Go on." The famed singer canceled her "Courage World Tour" over health concerns. On social media, Dion says it's not fair to keep postponing the performances and she wants to get her strength -- and voice -- back before launching a physically demanding tour.

She recently announced she has "Stiff person syndrome", a rare, progressive condition that attacks the nervous system. She hopes to reschedule the tour when her health has improved. Ticketholders can receive a refund from the point of purchase.

