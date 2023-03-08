Today's Talker: Celebrating International Women's Day

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker.

In honor of Women's History Month and International Women's Day on Wednesday, Mattel made these Barbies to honor the Wojcicki sisters who the company calls 'stem trailblazers.' Susan Wojcicki, a former YouTube CEO, was the sixteenth employee to join Google in its earliest days.

Anne Wojcicki is the CEO of the at-home DNA testing company 23AndMe.

And their other sister, Janet Wojcicki is a professor of pediatrics and epidemiology at the University of California in San Francisco.

These one-of-a-kind dolls aren't for sale. Mattel will gift them to the Wojcicki.

For the first time since February of 2020, the day of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial service, Vanessa Bryant walked on the Lakers court to honor her late husband's longtime friend and teammate Pau Gasol for the retirement of his jersey.

Los Angeles Lakers owners and players talked about Gasol's contribution to the team and his two NBA championships as well as his multiple all-star game appearances. A black veil was lowered during halftime Tuesday, which revealed Gasol's number 16 placed in the rafters right next to Kobe's number 8 and 24. Gasol shared an emotional thank you to Vanessa.

Snoop Dogg is much more than just a rapper. Nearly three years ago he teamed up with Australian wine brand 19 Crimes to produce a red wine called Snoop Cali Red. And now he's expanding his line to include his first white wine.

It is called Snoop Cali Blanc. It is available in stores now.

This is Snoop's fourth wine he's helped produce. He says he wanted to create a wine with a "sexier cleaner feel to it." He says there's nothing better than his Cali Blanc.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip