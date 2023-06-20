Today's Talker: Carrie Fisher's final movie, crazy water rescue in Florida

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker. Today we are talking about a crazy water rescue out of Florida and Carrie Fisher's final movie.

Carrie Fisher's final movie to be released this week:

Carrie Fisher's final movie is coming to select theaters and streaming services.

The late actress plays the role of a good witch in the film "Wonderwall." The story is about two girls who travel to a medieval Tuscan village, wander into a nearby forest, and come upon a woman who may be the fabled "witch of the woods," played by Fisher.

The actress, made famous by her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, had completed the movie in 2016 before she had a fatal heart attack in December of that same year. The film's release was put on hold following her death and the COVID pandemic in 2020. The trailer for "Wonderwall" was released on Friday. The movie comes out June 23rd.

Crazy water rescue in Florida:

A crazy water rescue in Florida was caught on police body cam video.

On Friday, an Escambia County deputy was helping stranded motorists who were stuck in rapidly rising water. He rushed to aid one person who he saw go underwater.

But then they both got sucked into a drainage pipe. They were swept under the four-lane roadway.

About 30 seconds later, they surfaced nearly 100 feet away.

The sheriff's office says they are lucky to be alive.

