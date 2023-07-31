Today's Talker: Cardi B hurdles mic towards drink-chucker during concert

In Today's Talker, it's happened again. Another concertgoer throws something at an artist on stage, but this time the artist retaliates.

Cardi B hurled her microphone at a fan during a concert in Las Vegas Saturday.

The rapper was performing her song 'Bodak Yellow' when a concert-goer threw a drink at her.

In seconds, Cardi B threw her mic into the crowd as the song continued to play.

Security guards rushed to the stage.

More security guards are then seen flocking to the person in the crowd as she watched from the stage before continuing on with her set.

No word on what happened to the fan, or if any charges will be filed.

Madonna is addressing her health scare last month.

The singer says she feels lucky to be alive after her recent hospitalization.

She posted comments on Instagram about a month after she ended up in the intensive care unit of a New York hospital.

She was suffering from a bacterial infection.

Madonna says her family and friends helped her heal.

She says as a mother it's easy to get caught up in the needs of your children, and she went on to say when she fell ill, her children showed up for her, adding that made all the difference.

When the Grammy winner became sick she had to postpone the start of her international 'Celebration' tour.

It will now start in October.

