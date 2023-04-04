Today's Talker: Brewers fans call in sick to work to attend Brewers home opener

It's time for Today's Talker!

A resident at a senior living home in Ohio proves it is never too late to follow your dreams. 102-year-old Nancy Power Hodous had her life-long dream of receiving a college degree come true.

She was thrilled to be given an honorary Associate of Public Service degree from Zane College. The honor comes just ahead of her 103rd birthday.

The Brewers' home opener drew a huge crowd of excited fans to see the Brew Crew take on the New York Mets. It was on a Monday afternoon, though.

That means that many of the fans were ditching work to watch the game. Our James Groh asked people the question: "Where does your boss think you are?" Their answers are in the video above.

Hopefully, they all still have jobs today!

