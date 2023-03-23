Today's Talker: Brewers 50/50 raffle pays for IVF for area couple

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker!

If you think spiders are "cool" you'll want to check this out. But if they give you the creeps maybe just listen to this next story.

This is a newly-named species of spider found living in Queensland, Australia. It's a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider scientists named Euoplos Dignita.

The females are reddish brown and can grow up to two inches according to a study in the Journal Arachnology this month.

Its author says scientists have known about this genus since 2017.

A Milwaukee couple struggling to get pregnant finally added a new member to their team and they got a boost from the Brew Crew! Cassie and Erin Murphy had been trying IVF for over a year.

When they went to a Brewers game last April after their latest try, they ended up winning to 50/50 raffle.

That money paid for another swing at IVF for the couple and they ended up hitting a home run.

Foster "Fozi" Murphy was born just a month ago and he's ready to head to the home opener.

They say the Brewers now mean a whole lot more than baseball to their family.

