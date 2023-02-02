Today's Talker: Brady retires, Beyoncé goes on tour

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker. We have a couple of trending stories this morning so let's get to it.

Tom retires, take two. Somewhere on the shores of Tampa, Tom Brady posted this on social media. And says he is retiring for good.

In a 23-year career, he won 7 Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs, and three league MVP awards. This seems official, but remember Brady "retired" on February 1 of 2022, before changing his mind a little more than a month later. Don't worry, you'll still get to see Brady. He'll call games on Fox. He already signed a 10-year, $375 million contract.

Bey hive, rejoice! Beyoncé will soon be heading back on tour.

Queen Bey announced the "Renaissance World Tour" on Instagram Wednesday. It will feature music from her latest album, "Renaissance" which has been garnering acclaim since it dropped last summer.

Beyoncé's official website says the tour will start in Stockholm, Sweden, this May.

It will wind through Europe and come to Philadelphia in July.

The tour will wrap up in New Orleans in September.

