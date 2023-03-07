Today's Talker: Bobby Portis to star in new movie

It's time for Today's Talker and we have a few trending stories.

From Milwaukee to Hollywood. Bucks forward Bobby Portis is set to star in a new movie.

Portis will play Earl Lloyd, the first African American to play in an NBA game. Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton was the first African American to sign an NBA contract. During a press conference, Bobby expressed his excitement for the film.

Bobby Portis will act in the Sweetwater movie along with notable actors Kevin Pollack, Richard Dreyfuss, and Jim Caviezel. The movie comes out on April 14th.

Rachael Ray is ending her talk show after 17 years. The celebrity chef says it's time for her to move onto a new chapter in her broadcast career. Since debuting in 2006, the 'Rachael Ray' talk show has been nominated for 27 daytime Emmys and won outstanding talk show three times.

After this current season, Ray will re-direct her efforts to her newly-launched production company, free food studios.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip