Today's Talker: Bobby Portis launches new podcast

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker.

Milwaukee Bucks star Bobby Portis launched his new podcast "Keep it a Buck" on Friday. Portis celebrated the launch at No Studios with two of his long-time friends from Little Rock, Arkansas.

The podcast's name is derived from keeping it real or keeping it authentic with the podcast conversations along with the name of Portis' team, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The podcast doesn't have a target audience, but Portis says he hopes Black children gravitate toward it. He also said he hopes that Black men that relate to him and have similar backgrounds are inspired.

Today, President Joe Biden will award National Humanities medals and the National Medal of the Arts. Among the honorees this year: actor and producer Mindy Kaling, singer Gladys Knight, and actor and comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Singer Bruce Springsteen and designer Vera Wang will also be recognized.

The National Medal of the Arts is the highest American award given to artists, art patrons, and groups that have advanced arts in the U.S.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip