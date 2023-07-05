Today's Talker: Blake Lively unveils alcohol line, Hugh Jackman's unique choice in waffle toppings

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker and on this Wednesday, we are talking about two pretty famous people whose decisions are being questioned online.

Blake Lively receives backlash over near alcohol line:

Blake Lively has joined her hubby's venture into the world of spirits, but unlike Ryan Reynolds, Lively's new alcohol line isn't off to a smooth start.

The actress is facing backlash from fans over her sparkling cocktail line.

In an Instagram post Lively said, "Drinking isn't my thing." She's long been open about the fact that she is a non-drinker.

During an interview with Today.com, Lively said, "I don't drink because I don't like the effects of alcohol, but I like being social."

Fans reacted to Lively's post with comments expressing their confusion.

Some asked how can a person who doesn't drink create or market an alcoholic product.

Others called the move a "Cash grab" by the actress.

Fans freak out over Hugh Jackman's choice of waffle toppings:

Hugh Jackman is causing quite a stir on social media with his controversial waffle topping.

The "X-men" actor shared pictures from his recent trip to Waffle House on his Instagram page.

The unusual choice of toppings has fans questioning if this is a "Wolverine diet".

