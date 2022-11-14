Today's Talker: Black Panther Wakanda Forever dominates opening weekend

It's now time for Today's Talker! "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" dominated opening weekend despite the major challenge of following "Black Panther," one of the biggest blockbusters ever, and this new movie had to do so without star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020.

The Marvel movie opened to an estimated $180 million in North America, according to Disney. The opening represents one of the best premieres of the year and makes the superhero film the highest-grossing debut ever for the month of November. The original record belonged to "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," which made $158 million in November 2013. Black Panther has made $330 million globally so far.

