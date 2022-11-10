Today's Talker: Big wins at the Country Music Awards

MILWAUKEE — Today's Talker is about two artists celebrating big wins this morning!

We're starting with country music star Lainey Wilson who won new artist of the year at the Country Music Awards last night in Nashville. Wilson, a first-time nominee, topped the list of nominees going into the show. She ended the night with female vocalist of the year under her belt too. Wilson was also among a group of artists who took the stage to honor Alan Jackson, the recipient of the Willie Nelson lifetime achievement award.

This morning Puerto Rican trap-reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny is waking up as Apple Music's 2022 artist of the year. He's the first Latin artist to receive the award.

The four-time Latin Grammy and two-time Grammy winner has achieved all-time records in the past year, according to Apple Music. And according to a press release from Apple, his latest album 'Un Verano Sin Ti,' the artist's sixth project in four years, is Apple Music's most streamed album of 2022 and now the biggest Latin album of all time.

