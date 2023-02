Disney is giving us a sneak peek at more of the stars of its upcoming live-action film "The Little Mermaid."

The new trailer shows Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and more of Ariel's underwater world including more mermaids.

The teaser also gives us a quick glance at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, the sea witch that takes Ariel's voice.

The live-action Little Mermaid will be a reimagined version of the animated classic from 1989.

The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip