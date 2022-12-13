Today's Talker: Big-name acts announce Milwaukee shows

MILWAUKEE — Fan Club and Citi Card pre-sale tickets for pop icon Janet Jackson go on sale today!

Miss Jackson will be coming to American Family Insurance Amphitheater on May 28th of next year, which is on a Sunday.

She'll perform with Ludacris. General tickets go on sale Friday.

Also on Friday, tickets go on sale to see James Taylor at next year's Summerfest.

That legendary musician will perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

That concert will be on June 24, which is a Saturday.

He'll perform with special guest Sheryl Crow.

And for you Meghan and Harry fans, the wait for the second part of their Netflix series is almost over. It premieres Thursday following the release of the first half last week.

