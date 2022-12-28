Today's Talker: Big changes coming to Starbucks rewards program

It's now time for Today's Talker! This morning we have two trending stories - one of which early risers may not be too happy about.

Coffee lovers out there - beware - especially if you are a big Starbucks drinker. According to Business Insider Magazine, the coffee company is about to make major changes to its rewards program.

You will still earn one star per dollar or two stars per dollar on a pre-loaded card... but it's going to cost you more stars to redeem your rewards. Hot coffee, tea or baked goods will now double to 100 stars from 50. At the same time, though, iced coffee and teas will go from 150 to 100 stars.

Handcrafted lattes and more go from 150 to 200 and it will take 300 stars to get lunch items, up from 200. This is all expected to start Feb. 13.

Meanwhile, after more than a decade in the NFL, Cardinals defensive end and Pewaukee native JJ Watt says he's calling it a career. As he tweeted out that he's played his last NFL home game, and retirement looms with two games to play, we caught up with his brother Derek and his long-time Waukesha trainer Brad Arnett of NX Level on a future hall of fame career, and the man off the field.

