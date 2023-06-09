Today's Talker: BET Awards nominations released, Tupac Shakur gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker. Both of our topics today have to do with the music industry: specifically the BET Awards and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Nominations for this year's BET Awards:

The nominations for this year's BET Awards are in and Drake and Glorilla are leading the pack! Drake is up for seven awards including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Male R&B Pop Artist.

He is also up for Album of the Year for "Her Loss", which is a collaboration with 21 Savage. The two acts are also up for Best Group. Glorilla was nominated for six awards- including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, and Album of the Year. 21 Savage is up for five awards- including Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Best Collaboration for "Creepin".

Tupac Shakur gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame:

One of hip-hop's most iconic figures got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Tupac Shakur. The rapper died in 1996, just five years after starting his career. But in that time, he left an indelible mark on hip-hop with his poetic lyrics and activism.

Shakur's half-sister accepted the posthumous honor on his behalf. The "California Love" singer was selected to receive the star ten years ago. According to the Walk of Fame's Twitter account. It took his family this long to set a date.

