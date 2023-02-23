Today's Talker: Bernie Sanders on TikTok, Paul McCartney's new collaboration

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker and we have a couple of trending stories this morning.

Bernie Sanders has gone viral once again. The senator accidentally walked into a TikToker's video that she was making outside of her hotel in New York. In the video you can see Sanders trying to walk past her while dancing with the doorman.

Paul McCartney is collaborating with the Rolling Stones. The former Beatle is on one track for the stones' new album.

It's their first since drummer Charlie Watts died in 2021. The Beatles and Stones have been so-called rivals for more than 50 years.

But they have worked together in the past.

McCartney and John Lennon actually wrote the Stones' first hit, "I wanna be your man."

And four years later, Stones' frontman Mick Jagger was in the studio when the Beatles recorded "All You Need is Love."

