Today's Talker: Argentina wins World Cup for first time in 36 years

It's now time for Today's Talker. This morning Argentina fans are still over the moon after their team won the first World Cup in 36 years.

It has been years of suffering, years of defeat and now finally Lionel Messi was able to do the trick by leading the national team to a victory against France on penalty kicks, sending fans around the world into a frenzy.

It was a match for the ages. Argentina took a 2-0 lead into halftime, but France scored twice in 90 seconds late in the game to tie it up.

After extra time, the game was still tied a 3-all, forcing the World Cup final to be decided on penalty kicks.

