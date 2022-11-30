Today's Talker: Apple Music's top artists of the year, teaser clip for 'That 90s Show'

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's now time for Today's Talker! This morning we've got two trending stories to get to.

First, Netflix just dropped a teaser clip for its sequel series to "That '70s Show."

It was a hit sitcom set in the '70s which aired in the 90s and early 2000s. The sequel, "That 90's show," takes place two decades later and features the children of the teenagers in the original.

Actors Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents in the original series, now play grandparents with a new crop of youngsters hanging out in their basement.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and other stars from the original series are only seen in one of the new show's ten episodes. "That '90s Show" premieres on Netflix on Jan. 19.

And we listened to a lot of Justin Bieber in 2022.

Apple Music released its top music of the year and Bieber, along with Australian rapper "The Kid Laroi," topped its 2022 global song chart.

Elton John and Dua Lipa's "Cold Heart" was also one of the hottest songs of the year.

And "We Don't Talk about Bruno" from the movie "Encanto" was the song with the most-read lyrics.

