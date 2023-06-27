Today's Talker: Angela Bassett to win an Oscar, severe storm hits cruise ship

It's time for Today's Talker! Today's topics revolve around severe weather and the Oscars.

Angela Bassett to be awarded an Oscar:

Actress Angela Bassett is finally getting an Oscar. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says she and comedy legend Mel Brooks will receive honorary awards this November. Its board of governors gives them to people it says have made exceptional, lifetime contributions to the industry.

Bassett has two nominations to her name for best actress and best supporting actress but no statuettes. 96-year-old Brooks has a 1968 win for writing the screenplay for "The Producers."

Video shows severe thunderstorm hitting port where Royal Caribbean ship is parked:

A passenger on Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas recorded a crazy video on June 16th at Port Canaveral in Florida. She said the passengers had boarded earlier that same day but the ship hadn't left the port yet when a strong storm rolled in.

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area at the time the video was shot. It lasted about ten minutes. You can see the wind blew around umbrellas, lounge chairs, and more! Crew members jumped into action to help passengers and especially children separated from their parents in the commotion.

