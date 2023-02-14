Today's Talker: Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are reuniting for a tour!

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker and we have a few trending stories!

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are reuniting with a four-city comedy tour this spring.

The longtime friends will do shows in Washington DC, Chicago, Boston and Atlantic City for their "Restless Leg Tour."

It's a celebration of 30 years of friendship and their first joint comedy tour.

They joked if the tour goes right, they can finally end their friendship. Ticket pre-sales start Wednesday. General public sales begin Friday.

Next up... Barney is coming back! Mattel announced it is launching a new Barney TV show.

This time, the purple dinosaur will be animated.

There will be merchandising to go along with the new show including toys, clothes, and books. Production on the original Barney show stopped in 2010, after 18 years on the air.

Mattel says it has already secured broadcast and streaming partners for the show but did not say who they are.

And onto our final topic! Cardi B and Offset may be worth millions of dollars but they want you to know, it's ok to take your sweetie to McDonald's for Valentine's Day.

The fast food chain is launching its first-ever celebrity duo meal.

In it, you get from Cardi B, a cheeseburger with barbecue sauce and a large Coke.

From Offset, you'll get a quarter pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C orange lava burst.

And then to share, a large order of fries and an apple pie.

