Today's Talker: Alhilal recognizes Giannis, Britney Spears gets divorced

MILWAUKEE — In Today's Talker, we discussed Britney Spears' recently announced divorce and the warm welcome Giannis received from Alhilal.

Britney Spears and husband divorce:

Britney Spears' husband is breaking his silence about the couple's split.

Sam Asghari took to Instagram to release a statement after filing for divorce from Spears.

The 29-year-old actor and model wrote, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

A spokesperson for Asghari also denied claims that he was challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos.

Asghari cited irreconcilable differences in his divorce filing.

He and Spears had been married for 14 months.

Alhilal tweets photos of custom jersey for Giannis:

Giannis got a warm welcome from his new team. Relax Bucks fans, he isn't leaving Milwaukee.

Giannis is getting his wish to join the Saudi Arabian Soccer Club Alhilal... well sort of.

The team tweeted out pictures welcoming the Greek Freak with his very own jersey.

But unfortunately for Giannis, he wasn't offered the massive deal he was hoping for.

If you remember, Giannis tweeted at Alhilal when the club offered Mbappe a massive contract.

He told the team they can take him because he looks like Mbappe.

