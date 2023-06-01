Today's Talker: Al Pacino expects fourth child at 83, Samantha returns to 'Sex and the City'

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker and this Thursday, we have two topics - one that relates back to the 70s, and one that dates back to the 90s!

Al Pacino expecting his fourth child at age 83:

Actor Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child at age 83. His representative confirmed to People and other outlets that his 29-year-old partner is pregnant.

She's entertainment industry producer Noor Alfallah.

Pacino has three other children with Beverly D'Angelo and Jan Tarrant.

He won the Academy Award for best actor in 1992 for "Scent of a Woman" and starred in "The Godfather" series.

Samantha returns to Sex and the City franchise:

"And just like that ..." Samantha is back in the "Sex and the City" franchise! But, only for one episode. Variety reports Kim Cattrall will appear in one scene in the season-two finale of "And just like that" on Max.

It says her character will have a phone conversation with Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Variety cites sources who say Cattrall shot the scene without interacting with any other stars from the series.

Cattrall and Parker have been in a public rift since the actress decided in 2016 to step away from the franchise.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip