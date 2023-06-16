Today's Talker: AI technology, black bear sightings, and the best burgers in the country

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker, and today, we have THREE topics for you! From black bears, to artificial intelligence in cars, to where you can buy the best burgers in the country, it was a fun segment on this Friday!

Black Bear seen eating workers lunch:

A New Hampshire glass company had a new employee... briefly. A black bear hopped into a work truck at a work site in Sunapee and started eating a worker's lunch.

Initially, American plate glass welcomed the new employee, but after further consideration, they posted on social media, "Barry, the bear has unfortunately been terminated from American Plate Glass due to: stealing, work out of uniform and having 'bear' feet in the glass industry. OSHA frowns on these infractions!"

A worker climbed onto the roof of the truck to avert the bear's attention from the food. A short time later, one of the workers spotted the bear outside the truck "Having a rest after lunch!"

Mercedes upgrades artificial intelligence technology:

Mercedes drivers will soon be able to channel their inner Michael Knight. Remember when he and Kitt would converse on "Knight Rider?" Mercedes-Benz inked a deal with Microsoft to add Chat GPT to its cars. That will extend the capabilities of the vehicles which can already respond to simple commands drivers initiate by saying, "Hey, Mercedes."

Right now, the cars' responses are limited to simple commands, like adjust the temperature or find a navigation destination.

With the addition of artificial intelligence, the system will be able to respond to a much wider range of requests.

It will also be able to carry on more natural conversations.

The best places in the country to buy a burger:

A new study shows Milwaukee is one of the best places in the country to grab a burger.

Data aggregated from different sources, such as Yelp and Google Trends reveals that Milwaukee ranks No. 2 for America's best burger cities. Coming out on top, Richmond, Virginia. After Milwaukee, we've got Denver, Oklahoma City, and Louisville.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip