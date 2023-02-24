Today's Talker: Aaron Rodgers emerges from the darkness

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker! After several days of soaking up the darkness, Aaron Rodgers has reportedly emerged from his darkness retreat.

ESPN is reporting he spent his time at Sky Cave Retreats in Ashland, Oregon. Click here to take a look at the retreat. And in case you missed it, we actually interviewed the creator of Sky Cave Retreats last week on Friday. His name is Scott Berman.

Berman said the room Aaron spent his time in is partially underground with 300 square feet of space, a queen bed, a bathroom, and a meditation-like mat on the floor. It's also fully powered, so Aaron could've turned the lights on at any time.

On Friday, Berman told us he knew where Rodgers would be staying but did not want to say where out of respect for Rodgers. He did explain some of the basics like how people eat and use the restroom during these retreats.

Berman told us that a retreat at his location costs about $250 a night and they also bring you food during your time in the dark.

Onto other news now...Rihanna is set to perform "Lift Me Up" at the Oscars, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The ballad from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is up for best original song, marking Rihanna's first-ever Oscar nomination.

The superstar artist is already having quite a year.

She's fresh off a record-breaking Super Bowl Half-Time Show and she is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

