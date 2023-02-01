Today's Talker: Aaron Rodgers discusses his future with the Packers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker. Still no update on where the Packers quarterback stands on his future in Green Bay.

But Aaron Rodgers did drop some hints on his timeline.

Are the Packers preparing to possibly move on from Aaron Rodgers in a trade? The current Packers quarterback weighed in on his future, during the Pat McAfee show.

Related: Rodgers believes decision could come in 'couple of weeks'

"It sounds like there's already conversations going on that aren't involving me, which are interesting. You know, I'm not a part of those conversations right now. When I make up my mind, one way or another? Then you guys, and the Packers, not in that order, and everybody else will know at some point. I can't make a decision until after the Super Bowl at the earliest because there's still football going on."

Next up, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back. The two confirmed on Instagram this week that they are locked in for "Bad Boys 4 Life." The announcement marks a comeback for Will Smith, since his upcoming projects were delayed in the wake of backlash from the Oscars incident.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip