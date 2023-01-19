Today's Talker: A Michael Jackson biopic is coming to theatres

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker! We have a couple of different trending stories this morning. First, one of the most popular and most controversial musical artists of all time is headed to the big screen.

A Michael Jackson biopic is on the way. Antoine Fuqua, who started in music videos before directing such films as "Training Day" and "Emancipation," will direct the complex life story of the king of pop. Production on "Michael" is set to begin this year.

Dolly Parton has partnered with Duncan Hines to release some fun new baking mixes.

They include two brownie flavors, caramel turtle and fabulously fudgy.

Plus, a buttermilk biscuit and sweet cornbread mix.

These add to the line of her cake mixes and frostings debuted by Duncan Hines last year. You can find them on store shelves in the next few weeks.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip