Most would agree that it isn't Christmas without a repeat viewing of the 1983 classic "A Christmas Story." But today, there's an extra reason to get into the spirit as the sequel to "A Christmas Story, "A Christmas Story Christmas", debuts on HBO Max.

Peter Billingsley returns to star as Ralphie Parker 40 years after the iconic original debuted.

Another reason to celebrate? The original turns 39 years old tomorrow.

