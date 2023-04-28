Today's Talker: 7th grader hailed a hero after bus driver loses consciousness

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker and on this Friday, we have two great topics for you!

First...A new study is shedding light on the deeper meaning behind selfies. Ohio State University researchers analyzed six studies involving 2,100 people.

The results were published Thursday in the journal, Social Psychological and Personality Science.

The researchers found people did not whip out their phones to take self-portraits only for vanity or for self-promotion, even if they were doing it for social media. Instead, they discovered it all depended on the perspectives those taking the pictures wanted to share.

They say first-person photos where you're behind the camera instead of in front of it best represented the physical experience of an event but third-person photos like selfies are better at depicting the deeper meaning of the events.

The researchers gave the example of someone at the beach with a friend. They say taking a photo of the ocean can capture the physical experience of a beautiful and relaxing day. But, taking a selfie together captures the bigger meaning of spending time with a friend.

Our other topic today is pretty remarkable.

A 7th-grade boy from Michigan is being hailed a hero for his quick actions after his bus driver fell unconscious.

Dillon Reeves noticed the situation, jumped from his seat, grabbed the wheel, and helped get the bus to a safe stop. He also directed others to call 911.

Police and fire crews were able to quickly catch up to the bus to help. Police say no one was hurt and the driver is recovering in the hospital.

The district superintendent says Dillon's actions were, "an extraordinary act of courage."

