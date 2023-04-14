Today's Talker: 414 Day, Bride uses artificial intelligence chatbot for wedding vows

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker. It's 414 days and in honor of the holiday, here are a few ways you can celebrate.

The Milwaukee Brewers will be selling tickets for cheap for a few of their upcoming games. The price for the tickets? $4.14 in honor of the Milwaukee holiday.

The tickets are for the upcoming series against the Detroit Tigers on April 24th, 25th and 26th, at American Family Field. The cheap tickets go on sale today, starting at 10 a.m. on the Brewers' website.

The Harley Davidson Museum is hosting a free party for the holiday. That starts at three. Anyone who attends can win some great prizes. Those include free tickets for the State Fair and to their Harley Homecoming Festival.

And Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is also taking part in the festivities. Winners will get a 414 MKE Day t-shirt at Bar 360 from noon until 6 p.m.

Another topic today...

A bride decided to try out a new source of inspiration for her wedding vows. She used chat GPT. Users can prompt the artificial intelligence chatbot to generate written responses.

The bride says she first did it as a joke and that the output was pretty cheesy but she says the essence of what she wanted her vows to say was all there and it helped alleviate a lot of her stress.

