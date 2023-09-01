Today's Talker: $170 bowl of Pho, Eras tour to hit the big screen

MILWAUKEE — Once again, Today's Talker mentions Taylor Swift. Also today, we are talking about a very expensive bowl of soup!

Eras Tour to hit the big screen:

The power of Taylor Swift is compelling an upcoming horror movie to change its release date.

The singer-songwriter has announced she is bringing her record-breaking "Eras" concert to the big screen on October 13th, which was the same day "The Exorcist: Believer" was set to hit theaters.

The day was being dubbed "Exorswift."

But Blumhouse, the company behind the film, has decided to move the horror film's release date up a week to October 6th.

As for Swift's tour film, she's encouraging fans to wear 'Eras' attire and friendship bracelets, and to sing and dance in the theater.

$170 bowl of pho

How much would you pay for a bowl of soup? Probably not a lot.

Well, a restaurant in Vietnam is hoping to change that.

The Oriental Pearl Restaurant in Ho Chi Minh city has a $170 bowl of pho on the menu.

Obviously, this isn't an ordinary bowl of pho.

This version comes with gold leaf, wagyu beef, and foie gras.

The restaurant says it only serves up 5 bowls a day.

Pho is the national dish of Vietnam.

