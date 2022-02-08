Team USA reacts to Ryan Cochran-Siegle's super-G silver

U.S. Alpine skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle won a silver medal in the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, 50 years after his mother, Barbara Ann Cochran, won gold in the slalom at the 1972 Sapporo Winter Olympics.

Here's how some of Cochran-Siegle's fellow Team USA members responded to the 29-year-old from Vermont becoming the first American man to medal in Alpine skiing since 2014:

