Who to see, what to do and more: Summerfest Day 7 guide for Sept. 16

MILWAUKEE — It's the final weekend of Summerfest 2021, and there's still plenty of acts to see and things to do.

Here's what you need to know for day 7:

Who's headlining?

Cultural icon and three-time GRAMMY winner Megan Thee Stallion will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The rapper has two global, record-breaking Billboard Hot 100 #1 hits: "Savage Remix" featuring Beyoncé, and “WAP” with Cardi B.

Tickets start at just under $75.

Other notable names to jam out to:

Diplo will perform at the Generac Power Stage at 9:45 p.m.

Rapper Ludacris will be at the Miller Lite Oasis Stage at 10:15 p.m.

Catch reggae rock band Dirty Heads at the Uline Warehouse Stage at 9:30 p.m.

Known for her 2004 album "Unwritten," Natasha Bedingfield will hit the Johnson Controls World Stage at 8 p.m.

What else is happening?

Summerfest's ferris wheel will still be spinning this weekend. It's on the south end of the grounds and will be running from noon to 11:30 p.m.

Hop on a boat for free thanks to the Freedom Boat Club. From noon to 6 p.m., the club will offer free Lake Michigan boat rides.

Find more special attractions and brand experiences on Summerfest's website.

