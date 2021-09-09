Who to see, what to do, and more: Summerfest Day 4 guide for Thursday, September 9

Summerfest is back for its second of three consecutive weekends.

Here's what you need to know about who to see and what to do on the Summerfest grounds for Thursday, September 9:

Who's the big headliner?

Two of country music's brightest stars will shine at 7:30 p.m. on the American Family Insurance Amphitheater stage: Chris Stapleton and Sheryl Crow.

Crow, of course, has gained some notoriety in Milwaukee over the last few months, as she was one of the Milwaukee Bucks' most vocal celebrity supporters during their NBA Finals run.

Get tickets or more information about the headliner show here.

A few other notable names to jam out to:

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

9:30p @ BMO Harris Pavilion Stage

Coheed & Cambria

10p @ Miller Lite Oasis Stage

George Thorogood & The Destroyers

9:30p @ US Cellular Connection Stage

Ani Difranco

8p @ Johnson Controls World Stage

See the full lineup for September 9 here.

Enjoy a brat for $1

Is there a better way to attract hardcore Wisconsinites to your festival than by offering cheap brats? From 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. and while supplies last, Klement's will be selling brats for just $1 inside the Mid Gate.

The brats will ONLY be for sale at the Mid Gate - and you're going to be limited to one per person.

All proceeds will benefit a local charity, Summerfest says.

Children's Museum hits the road

Here's something for the kids: The Betty Brinn Children's Museum is taking the museum on the road for a hands-on experience at the Summerfest grounds.

Head to the Children's Area for activities with real tools, like their "Be A Maker" exhibit.

"With your help, we will build chain reactions with materials like wood, rope, balls and tubes," information provided by Summerfest says.

Get more information at the museum's website here.

Hop on a boat (for free!)

Thanks to the Freedom Boat Club, you can spend some of your Summerfest day relaxing on the water - for free.

From noon until 6 p.m., the club will be offering free Lake Michigan boat rides. Just stop at their tent, located south of the Summerfest Landing, to sign up for your free ride.

The rides are dependent on the weather, so make sure to check the forecast before you go.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip