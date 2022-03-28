Summerfest to announce 2022 lineup on Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — Set your alarms because Summerfest is unveiling its 2022 lineup!

On Tuesday, March 29 at 8:30 a.m. Summerfest plans to announce more than 100 headliners for the 2022 festival.

Summerfest has already announced artists Jason Aldean, Gabby Barret, John Morgan, Justin Bieber, Jaden, ¿Téo?, Harry Hudson, Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Iann Dior, Halsey, The Marías, Abby Roberts, Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick, and Thomas Rhett.

Watch for Tuesday's announcement at tmj4.com, on the TMJ4 app and TMJ4 social media channels, and on Summerfest's website and social media channels.

Summerfest will take place over three weekends, Thursdays through Saturdays, June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9, 2022.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip